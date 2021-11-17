We need a ‘Buy North American’ strategy. And the auto industry can lead it

As the U.S. considers Buy American policies, we need to channel the political energy into a ‘Buy North American’ approach Photo by Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Article content The global pandemic has put supply chains to the test. Throughout most of 2020, a seemingly unpredictable series of national lockdowns exposed points of extreme vulnerability in tightly designed global production and logistics networks.

Article content By mid 2021, while many industries have been able to get their value chains running smoothly again, some are still facing supply and logistics issues. Nowhere is the problem more pronounced than in the automotive industry where the semiconductor shortage has severely disrupted production. Nearly 8 million vehicles will not be built this year due to shortages of semiconductors. These challenges have occurred against the backdrop of a U.S.-China trade and technology decoupling trend that was already well underway. U.S. imports from China fell by 16 per cent from 2018 to 2019, and are on the decline again in 2021, after a partial rebound in 2020 — largely driven by medical supplies. Meanwhile, U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico have been growing, suggesting that businesses are valuing proximity and seeking to avoid the risk associated with the ongoing U.S.-China dynamic.

Article content As our economies emerge from this crisis and its aftershocks, we have an historic opportunity to build greater resiliency into North American supply chains. And while there are many sectors that would benefit from greater resiliency, the automotive sector represents an excellent place to start. Not only is automotive critical to all three North American economies, but the sector is amid a once-in-a-century technological transition to electrification. This transformation will radically re-work supply chains from the mining of critical minerals to battery cell production and vehicle final assembly. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that for the world to achieve net-zero globally by 2050, six times more mineral inputs will be required by 2040 than today. Of this increase, electric vehicles and battery storage demand for mineral inputs are expected to grow by a least thirty times to 2040.

Article content A recent BCG study identified 17 vital manufacturing inputs, including critical minerals. China leads in the extraction of 9 of the 17, and in the refining and processing of 14 of them. Given the dynamics between China and the U.S., as well as several other of its G20 trading partners, this represents a supply risk. For example, Japan still remembers China’s restricting its exports of rare earths in 2010, when the two nations were at odds over a territorial dispute in the East China Sea. Fortunately , Canada is the only nation in the Western Hemisphere with deposits of the complete suite of minerals and rare earths that are required to make next-generation electric batteries. The U.S. and Mexico also have a significant presence of critical minerals.

Article content Joe Biden’s electric vehicle plans spark outrage in Canada, Mexico Canada’s auto industry is training for a wave of jobs never seen before Tesla rival Rivian surges on debut as investors pile into eco-friendly stock Increasing and diversifying Canadian production of critical minerals has the potential to enhance North American security and increase trilateral trade. Building North American supply chains from mineral exploration to production for these elements also presents an important opportunity for job creation and economic growth, while ensuring responsible mining practices. As part of the transformation to electrification in the automotive industry, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis N.V. (FCA Canada) have recently announced new investments of $6 billion in Ontario, the majority of which is dedicated to electric vehicle assembly. This will create significant opportunities to grow the EV battery supply chain in Canada if government moves quickly to encourage the development of critical mineral mining and processing capabilities that align with the needs of the automotive industry.

Article content As the U.S. considers Buy American policies that could have negative implications for Canada, we need to channel this political energy into a “Buy North American” approach. Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne’s recent visits to Washington, D.C., and Monterrey, Mexico, did just that where he reinforced existing cooperation under the U.S.-Canada Critical Minerals Action Plan, and the need for engagement of the three countries on supply chain resiliency. The upcoming North American Leaders’ Summit is the perfect opportunity to advance this approach further. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to meet with President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House later this week, to discuss reinforcing continental supply chains.

Article content With a new Parliament returning to Ottawa at the end of the month, now is the time for action. The first step is to make strategic investments to build Canada’s critical mineral mining and refining capacity. Efforts should be redoubled to attract more investment into EV assembly and the associated parts supply chain, including batteries and electric motor production. To complete the supply chain, more needs to be done to boost EV adoption by helping consumers make the switch to an EV with enhanced purchase incentives and a comprehensive national charging network. The opportunities for Canada are significant but we must act quickly to seize them.



Brian Kingston is president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association (CVMA). Michael McAdoo is a Montreal-based Partner at Boston Consulting Group, and co-leads the firm’s world-wide Trade and Investment Practice.

