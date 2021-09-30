We Have The First Look At The Second Episode Of ‘BMF’ And Series Star Demetrius Flenory Jr. Tells Us What It Was Like Playing His Father, What’s To Come This Season & More! (Exclusive)

#Roommates, less than a week ago the highly-anticipated biographical series “BMF” premiered on Starz and fans are already obsessed with the re-telling of the history of the infamous Black Mafia Family. Coming from executive-producer 50 Cent, “BMF” not only tells the origin story, but also enlists someone very close to the project, series star Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays his father. To get you ready for the upcoming episode, we have an exclusive sneak peek at what’s next—and we also caught up with Demetrius to find out what it was like stepping into his father’s legendary shoes.

It’s not often that an actor lands his very first role as the lead in a TV series, it’s even more rare that the role involves playing your father—but that’s the reality of Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Speaking about how he prepared for the role, he explained “[50 Cent] moved me to LA, I had to do acting classes five days a week, two times a day sometimes. He made sure before anything, that I had two years of acting classes. He made sure I had that foundation before I could even audition to play the role of my father. When I first started, I’m not even gon’ lie, I did not know what I was doing. I literally was like ‘this is hard.’ I really didn’t think that I was great. [But] then I was better, I felt like I knew what I was doing, I was killing everything.”

When we asked Demetrius how “BMF” compares to 50 Cent’s other TV shows, he pointed to HBO’s iconic series “The Sopranos.” “I think ‘BMF’ is something entirely different that no one has seen before. It’s relevant today. The only thing I would ever compare it to is “The Sopranos,” this is the black “Sopranos.” I feel like kids today can relate to it,” he said.

As ‘BMF’ unfolds over the course of eight episodes, Demetrius also has hopes about what audiences take away from watching his family’s life story. He stated, “I hope they absorb the respect of my father and the culture because it’s his culture and what they did for the culture was something different, not just negative. There were so many positive things that came out of BMF. Look at me today, I get the chance to play my father and people get the chance to know who he is, not for what they hear in the news.”

Additionally, Demetrius also has his sights set on a long future in Hollywood and aims to work with the legends in the industry:

“I’m ready to take Hollywood by storm, I really feel like this is what I’m meant to do in this world, for real, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I really wanna work with a lot of different actors and actresses, a lot of different veterans that’s been doing this longer than me. I hope to learn from them as well as get the experience. I really wanna work with people like Denzel, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan and even the younger actors. I got a chance to work with Zendaya on “Euphoria,” that was a great show, a great experience, especially being my first time acting and I want to continue being a student of the art.”

You can check out “BMF” on Starz every Sunday night at 8PM EST!

