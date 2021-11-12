‘We have come a long way’ – what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

Article content GLASGOW — COP26, a two-week U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is due to end on Friday. As delegates consider the latest draft https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/pressure-mounts-un-climate-negotiations-enter-final-day-2021-11-12 of the conference’s overall agreement, here are some quotes from participants and observers: BRITAIN’S COP26 PRESIDENT, ALOK SHARMA “We have come a long way over the past two weeks and now we need that final injection of that ‘can-do’ spirit which is present at this COP so we get this shared endeavor over the line.”

Article content U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY “It’s going to finish sometime in the wee hours, maybe even into tomorrow. I’d say certainly by tomorrow evening, but it may finish sooner. It depends a lot on how quickly countries decide to really come together.” NORWEGIAN CLIMATE MINISTER ESPEN BARTH EIDE “We welcome the focus on phasing out fossil fuel subsidies … at least what is in there now has to be kept.” ED MILIBAND, BRITAIN’S OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY “It’s clear that the aim of this summit to ‘keep 1.5 alive’ is in mortal peril.” “It is absolutely vital that there is no backsliding, no fudges, and no bending over backwards for the big emitters over the next crucial hours. It is also imperative that the developed world finally delivers the long-promised finance and support for developing countries.”

Article content GRENADA CLIMATE MINISTER SIMON STIELL On whether COP26 will keep the goal alive of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius: “If the text that is currently on the table withstands the battering that it may get – yes. We are holding on by our fingernails.” MARSHALL ISLANDS CLIMATE ENVOY TINA STEGE Vulnerable nations have led calls for compensation for the loss and damage inflicted on them by climate change. “Loss and damage is too central for us to settle for workshops. We must strengthen action on loss and damage.” BOB WARD, LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS “The call for countries to phase out unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies is very important and historic. Unabated coal power releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and all subsidies for fossil fuels are inefficient.”

Article content VANESSA PEREZ-CIRERA, WWF GLOBAL DEPUTY LEAD “The revised draft has gone backwards in key areas. In the face of the climate emergency, we had considered the previous text the absolute floor and expected it to be stronger and more concrete in the crucial areas.” NOTE ON A WINDSCREEN OF A MERCEDES SUV PARKED IN GLASGOW “ATTENTION: Climate Violation. Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rise in the last decade. That’s why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tires.” “Action is required from you: Go small, Go public transport.” GREENPEACE “It could be better, it should be better, and we have one day left to make it a lot, lot better. Right now, the fingerprints of fossil fuel interests are still on the text and this is not the breakthrough deal that people hoped for in Glasgow.”

Article content “Negotiators in Glasgow simply have to seize the moment and agree something historic, but they need to isolate the governments who’ve come here to wreck progress and instead listen to the calls of youth and vulnerable nations.” HELEN MOUNTFORD, VICE PRESIDENT, WORLD RESOURCES INSTITUTE. “This is a stronger and more balanced text than what we had two days ago.” “We need to see what stands, what holds and how it looks in the end, but at the moment it’s looking in a positive direction.” MOHAMED NASHEED, FORMER MALDIVES PRESIDENT AND AMBASSADOR FOR THE CLIMATE VULNERABLE FORUM “Glasgow must be the moment when ambition-raising becomes a constant process at every COP, and this year’s COP decision must mandate annual ambition-raising platforms until 2025 to ensure that.” NICOLAS GALARZA, COLOMBIA’S VICE-MINISTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT. “Action is needed this very decade. 2030 feels like a cliff’s edge and we are running towards it.” (Compiled by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Barbara Lewis and Kevin Liffey)

