“We are building for the metaverse” says Meta VP Nick Clegg By Cointelegraph

Nick Clegg, vice president for Global Affairs and Communications at Meta Platforms, spoke at Lisbon’s Web Summit 2021 during a panel on Facebook (NASDAQ:) and innovation in Europe.
The world’s biggest tech conference has returned to a physical setting following a two-year, COVID 19-induced virtual hiatus. The event is showcasing an illustrious list of entrepreneurs, organizations and influencers at the cutting-edge of their respective fields and has — according to recent data compiled by the Web Summit communications team — attracted 42,751 attendees from 128 countries, 50.5% of which are female, the highest-ever participation by women in the ten-year event’s history.
