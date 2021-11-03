“We are building for the metaverse” says Meta VP Nick Clegg By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

Nick Clegg, vice president for Global Affairs and Communications at Meta Platforms, spoke at Lisbon’s Web Summit 2021 during a panel on Facebook (NASDAQ:) and innovation in Europe.

The world’s biggest tech conference has returned to a physical setting following a two-year, COVID 19-induced virtual hiatus. The event is showcasing an illustrious list of entrepreneurs, organizations and influencers at the cutting-edge of their respective fields and has — according to recent data compiled by the Web Summit communications team — attracted 42,751 attendees from 128 countries, 50.5% of which are female, the highest-ever participation by women in the ten-year event’s history.