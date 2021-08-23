WAX, Gnosis and IOST pack on gains after Bitcoin price hits $50K By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

WAX, Gnosis and IOST pack on gains after Bitcoin price hits $50K

The bull market narrative has returned now that (BTC) price managed to briefly climb above $50,500 on August 23. A handful of altcoins have also seen their prices charge higher as the momentum in the market continues to build. For many tokens, the price has been buoyed by new exchange listings and cross-protocol collaborations that have brought a new level of activity and attention to their ecosystems. Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro WAXP/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. GNO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. IOST price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro