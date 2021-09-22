Watch Video – Hollywood Life

Newfound skincare mogul Kylie Jenner goes bare faced as she shares her nightly routine, giving fans the all the details on her latest products.

Fresh faced! Kylie Jenner, 24, took to her Instagram stories recently to share her nighttime skincare routine, showing fans how she takes off her makeup and cleanses her face for a restful sleep. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of videos on Tuesday September 21, wearing a cozy robe that featured her pregnant belly, as she prepares for baby number 2. “This is how I have to wear my robes now,” Kylie joked, noting the need to tie her robe above her growing baby bump.

Kylie began her routine by using her “makeup melting cleanser” to take off all her makeup, pointing out how using makeup wipes can be “kind of harsh on your face.” The mom-to-be first rinsed her face with warm water and then used the cleanser, finishing the process by patting her face dry with a towel and removing all the makeup. Kylie noted how the cleanser was “very moisturizing” and took care of a lot of the daily grime, even before she headed to the next step.

“So here’s my face wash that I love,” Kylie went on, showcasing her Kylie Skin face wash in an adorable pink bottle. The skincare entrepreneur took “two pumps” of the foamy wash and rubbed it all over her face, getting any remaining dirt or makeup off before her final steps. Kylie didn’t share any moisturizers or creams, but did include a snap of two serums — hyaluronic and vitamin C — from her line, writing, “The Duo Tonight” over the photo.

Kylie seems to be intent on taking the best care of her skin and body as she prepares for Stormi Webster‘s sibling, with a source recently revealing how the mom is “focused on her daughter and having a healthy pregnancy.” While pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, the 24-year-old has not been so out-and-about, only recently taking a trip to the Houston, Texas zoo with friends and family and keeping things low key. Travis, however, has been a bit more public, recently making an appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “goosebumps” rapper infamously forgot Kylie in his acceptance speech, though, but was sure to thank God, his mom, and daughter Stormi.