Watch the North West accident Adorably Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Interview

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westThe recent interview presented a surprise guest.
While the keeping up with the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner questioned each other for their new role in Architectural summary, the couple's eldest daughter, northwest, decided to pay a visit. At the lovely moment, captured in a YouTube video for the store, Kim and Kanye are sitting in their lives talking about the inspiration behind the design of their home when 6-year-old North comes running.
"We're in the middle of an interview," Kim laughs.
"North was the inspiration for the design," says Kanye.
"You were the inspiration for the design of our house," Kim tells North. "We are in the middle of an interview. Well, will you be my cardholder?"
When Kim tells North that he can sit down and watch the interview from a nearby sofa, North refuses hilariously and finds a seat between his parents.
"What was the inspiration behind the design of our house?" Kim asks Kanye once again, trying to get back to normal.
"I don't know," North replies.
"I wasn't asking you the question, I'm asking dad," Kim laughs.
Kanye then tells Kim that the children were really the inspiration for the house.
Celebrities are also parents of Holy west4 Chicago West, 2 and West psalm, 8 months.
"Children are the inspiration for all our designs now, moving forward," Kanye explains.
When asked what his favorite activity is at home, North tells his parents that he likes to do gymnastics and somersaults, in addition to having dance competitions, playing piano and violin. And, like his mother, North loves all shoes.
Check out the AD The video above to see Kim and Kanye question their minimalist home! And look at the moment when North totally blocks his interview!
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!