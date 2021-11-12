Watch The First Trailer For Sex And The City Revival

And just like that, we’re back.

After collecting small details about the upcoming Sex And The City revival for months — while periodically scanning Sarah Jessica Parker’s Instagram page for BTS photos — we’re finally getting a formal first look at the series.

HBO Max just released an official teaser for the revival, titled And Just Like That…, early this morning. As expected, it’s a bit of a whirlwind.

The 30-second clip sees the return of SATC‘s leading group of BFFs, minus Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, as they continue navigate love and friendship in present-day New York City.

In addition to Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda, and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte, the revival also features appearances by a handful of supporting characters, including Chris Noth’s Mr. Big.


And Just Like That will welcome multiple newcomers to the SATC franchise. New cast members include Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.


“They say some things never change,” Carrie narrates in the teaser. “But the truth is, life is full of surprises.”

“And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself,” the voiceover continues. “And just like that, a new chapter begins.”

And Just Like That premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

