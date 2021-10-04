Watch Orlando Bloom Untie Katy Perry’s Corset On Stage

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

“Behind every great woman, there is a great man.”

Katy Perry recognized Orlando Bloom for being a supportive partner, and father to their 1-year-old daughter, Daisy, while delivering a speech at Variety’s Power of Women event last week.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Variety

Katy received an honor at this year’s ceremony for her work with the Firework Foundation, a non-profit that aims to empower youth through the arts.

“Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man,” said the singer, before referring to her fiancé as “a friend and an ally to women” and thanking him “for handling the insanity of [her] life.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage via Getty Images

Needless to say, Orlando lived up to his introduction during the ceremony itself. When Katy required some last-minute assistance on stage prior to performing her song, “What Makes A Woman,” he rushed to her side.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Lifetime

“Orlando, can you undo my corset?” she asked from the podium. “It’s a little tight. I can’t sing.”

Katy Perry asks Orlando Bloom to undo her corset so she can sing at #PowerOfWomen https://t.co/9oTPLwL1pU


@Variety / Via Twitter: @Variety

It hardly took Orlando ten seconds to leave his seat in the audience and join Katy on the raised platform. He swiftly complied with her request as other guests cheered and clapped quietly.


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

After the corset was untied and Orlando descended the stage, Katy called him her “hero.” The actor praised her on Instagram after the show.

See Orlando’s helpful gesture for yourself in the clip above!

