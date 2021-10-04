Watch Orlando Bloom Untie Katy Perry’s Corset On Stage

“Behind every great woman, there is a great man.”
“Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man,” said the singer, before referring to her fiancé as “a friend and an ally to women” and thanking him “for handling the insanity of [her] life.”
Needless to say, Orlando lived up to his introduction during the ceremony itself. When Katy required some last-minute assistance on stage prior to performing her song, “What Makes A Woman,” he rushed to her side.
“Orlando, can you undo my corset?” she asked from the podium. “It’s a little tight. I can’t sing.”
It hardly took Orlando ten seconds to leave his seat in the audience and join Katy on the raised platform. He swiftly complied with her request as other guests cheered and clapped quietly.
After the corset was untied and Orlando descended the stage, Katy called him her “hero.” The actor praised her on Instagram after the show.
See Orlando’s helpful gesture for yourself in the clip above!
