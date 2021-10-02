Watch Lil Fizz Apologize To Omarion On Stage During The Millennium Tour (Video)

Roommates, last night the Millennium tour kicked off with a bang. Not only was the concert a hit, but what went down between Lil Fizz and Omarion has been making headlines all day. If you were at the Forum in Los Angeles for the start of the Millennium Tour, you probably got a show that brought back all the feels. But, the most heart warming part was when Lil Fizz and Omarion reconciled in front of a packed arena. During what appeared to be B2K’s set, Lil Fizz hopped on stage and addressed the elephant in the room and apologized for his actions. If you remember, Fizz shocked fans after publicly dating Apryl Jones, also known as the mother of Omarion’s two children. Though their relationship was brief, it sparked online debates about loyalty and trust, and simultaneously crowned Omarion as a unbothered King. I mean how could we forget?!

Fizz got on stage and made sure to issue a public apology to Omarion for his actions, though he never mentioned Apryl, he did bring up Omarion’s family. He went on to say: “I did some f**ked up sh*t to my brother. Some snake a** sh*t, and I’m not proud of it. So I want to say here, humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or disfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Watch the touching moment below:

Apryl Jones has yet to comment on the situation. Back in February of this year, she was spotted with Dr. Dre, which sparked dating rumors she hasn’t confirmed or denied. Either way, it’s good to see that everyone seems to be in a better place. We love to see it Roommates!

