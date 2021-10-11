Watch Kim Kardashian’s Unaired “SNL” Sketch

Get in loser, we’re going to Costco.

As you probably saw, Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and she actually did a pretty great job?!?


Kim even scored SNL a boost in their ratings after last week’s episode became the sketch-show’s lowest rated season opener of all time.

Over the course of the show, she hilariously roasted her family, her marriage to Kanye West, family friend O.J. Simpson, Kourtney’s PDA with Travis Barker… Nothing and nobody was safe. It was actually amazing.


Anyway, over the weekend SNL shared an unaired sketch, and Kim’s in a pop band called Glitter Revolution with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang. And they’re singing songs about — what else? — Costco.

View this video on YouTube


They’ve been brought into corporate with tips for luring Zoomers to the bulk store.

“Attention Costo shoppers,” they sang, with more lyrics inviting “bulk bitches only” to come experience the many wonders of Costco, where you’ll find “peanut brittle in bulk / aquarium rocks in bulk / humidifiers in bulk / and a can of tuna that’s one foot tall.”

And then there’s an entire song dedicated to the Costco dining area’s $1.50 hot dogs…

Hard not to agree that “Costco’s a whole vibe.”

Well done, Kim. Well done. *Looks up nearest Costco location*


