Watch Kanye West Troll Kim Kardashian about the jacuzzi

The rapper & # 39; Follow God & # 39; He is visibly surprised when the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He admits never using the pool in his minimalist mansion in Los Angeles.

Kanye west Y Kim Kardashian show people how playful they can be in their marriage. The couple recently questioned their new role in the March issue of Architectural Digest, and a response from the makeup mogul apparently made her rapper husband so bewildered that he ended up bothering her.

When Kanye asked Kim: "When was the last time you used the pool?" She answered honestly: "Actually, I have never used our pool." Kanye was visibly surprised to hear his answer while asking: "What?" Kim made it clear once again: "Yes, can you believe that? But I love our pool. Do you know we don't have a jacuzzi?"

Troll the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, Kanye turned to the camera and said in a funny tone:" Can you believe that? Can you believe we don't have a jacuzzi? "

Elsewhere during the interview, her daughter North came running when Kim and Kanye were talking about the inspiration behind the design of their home. Kim told North to watch the interview from a nearby sofa, but the girl refused and found a seat among her parents.

Trying to return to normal, Kim asked Kanye: "What was the inspiration behind the design of our house?" But instead of Kanye, it was North who answered the question: "I don't know." Kim replied: "I wasn't asking you the question. I'm asking Dad."

North only left after Kim asked, "Where is Hayden?"

In addition to the interview, Kim and Kanye offered the readers of Architectural Digest an internal look at their minimalist mansion. The two showed their favorite areas, including the main kitchen, the pool and the main bathroom. The couple also glanced at North's room, which was completely covered in pink.