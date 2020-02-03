Watch Jennifer Lopez and her daughter prepare for the Super Bowl show

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He did the damn thing in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Both superstars left speechless after their epic performances, which included melodies from their greatest hits, glamorous dress changes, big surprise guests (hello, Bad bunny Y J Balvin) and more.

The dynamic duo not only made history as the first two Latinas to lead a part-time performance, but also gave everyone an unforgettable show.

During the set of J.Lo, the moment when Really captured people's hearts when their 11 year old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, joined her on stage. The mother and daughter duo not only performed "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot;, but Emme had her own solo moment when she sang the lyrics for Bruce springsteen"Born in the United States."

Making the song more moving? Emme performed Bruce's coup when she and other children left the cages, which many online pointed out it was a reference to the border crisis. In addition, J.Lo's change of dress was also significant, as he put on a larger coat than the life that paid tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage.