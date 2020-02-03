Watch Jennifer Lopez and her daughter prepare for the Super Bowl show

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He did the damn thing in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.
Both superstars left speechless after their epic performances, which included melodies from their greatest hits, glamorous dress changes, big surprise guests (hello, Bad bunny Y J Balvin) and more.
The dynamic duo not only made history as the first two Latinas to lead a part-time performance, but also gave everyone an unforgettable show.
During the set of J.Lo, the moment when Really captured people's hearts when their 11 year old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, joined her on stage. The mother and daughter duo not only performed "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot;, but Emme had her own solo moment when she sang the lyrics for Bruce springsteen"Born in the United States."
Making the song more moving? Emme performed Bruce's coup when she and other children left the cages, which many online pointed out it was a reference to the border crisis. In addition, J.Lo's change of dress was also significant, as he put on a larger coat than the life that paid tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage.
All in all, the mother-daughter duo directed the stage, and that special moment was not lost in Lopez.
On Monday, the 50-year-old icon went to social media to share a touching video of her and Emme excited and ready for their great performance during the NFL game Sunday night. The behind-the-scenes images also showed J.Lo's glamor team doing last-minute touch-ups, promoting their team and more.
"Keep us calm and safe," you can hear the "Medicine,quot; singer say as she and her team gather to pray. "Help us overcome this. Lord, Jesus Christ … Thank you and we are very grateful because we are going to shake this stadium!"
In the video clip, Emme and J.Lo also have a special moment together before performing on stage. You can see the 11-year-old girl hugging her famous mom. And at the same time, the pop star is shown kissing her daughter on the forehead.
Grab the scarves!
"These moments were captured just a few minutes before we went on stage last night," he captioned his Instagram post, along with the same video. "All I want my girls to know, the girls on stage with me and around the world is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are."
"Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages," he continued. "We are proud to recognize that together we are what makes this beautiful country really great."
A message we can all support!
%MINIFYHTML74130c04a6d5b763d88e5d4bfac1aebf13%%MINIFYHTML74130c04a6d5b763d88e5d4bfac1aebf14%