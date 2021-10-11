Watch Blac Chyna Go Off On Fan At Airport, Tells Woman To Get Vaccinated (Video)

An encounter with a fan sent Blac Chyna over the edge this weekend at an airport in Miami.

The reality star was recorded screaming at a woman who allegedly asked her for a photo on Sunday as they were in one of the airport’s terminals, TMZ reports.

In the video, Blac Chyna is seen in what looks like a blue or purple ombre wig and a colorful outfit standing in the terminal with her bodyguards as she yells at someone to get “f***ing vaccinated” and to “stop being stupid, h*!”

Chyna was set off when witnesses say a woman holding a baby went up to her to ask for the photo, which is when Blac Chyna allegedly started ranting about how the woman better be vaccinated approaching her.

Toward the end of the video, Blac Chyna started going off about where she’s from and where she has her street cred. Those around her appeared to be shocked by her response to the woman.

You can watch a clip of the incident below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

If you couldn’t tell by Blac Chyna’s rant on where she stands on the whole to get vaccinated or not to get vaccinated issue, Chyna is definitely vaccinated.

She got her shot earlier this year while she was on live. Though some people questioned why she wasn’t wearing a mask as she screamed at the woman.

“She don’t even have a mask on though,” said one Roommate.

“Why is she screaming with no mask on????” another asked.

Then there were others who defended Chyna in the situation.

“Stay out these celebrities faces, they are people FIRST,” a Roommate said.

Even Joseline Hernandez chimed in with her two cents. “Child sometimes people get you so upset you be like F this I’m going in.”

What are y’all thoughts on the interaction? Let us know.

