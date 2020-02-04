Watch Antonio Banderas teach Conan O & # 39; Brien A Chorus Line Choreo

Antonio Banderas It is a multiple talent. Act, sing, dance, own a theater!
During an appearance on Monday Conan, the Pain and glory star served to receive Conan O & # 39; Brien about the theater he bought in Malaga, Spain, and the first show he presented in 2019, the Broadway classic A choir line.
Speaking of owning the theater, Banderas shared: "That is a dream I had for 20 years. I am an actor because of the theater. The movies became an accident, an accident of 112 films, I will say, but an accident. The theater was my beginning as an actor. "
The 2020 Oscar nominee continued explaining his love for the stage. As he said, "the theater is beautiful because it doesn't matter how technology advances in the future, it's just about you and them. There's nothing in between."
"It's something you see and belongs to your memories," added the actor.
Naturally, O & # 39; Brien wanted to know what kind of shows the theater will have in the future.
To that end, Banderas talked about the first show they presented as an indicator of what is to come.
Speaking of the Tony and Pulitzer award-winning musical, Banderas said: "We open with an American production, A choir line"The show is about a group of dancers who audition to be aired on a Broadway show. The characters consist of actors competing for a place in the choir line, along with the director / choreographer, Zack, whom Banderas also played to direct the real show.
And don't think that just because he played a director he didn't dance! All in A choir line does the iconic choreography at some point.
When asked if he danced on the show, the star responded enthusiastically: "I absolutely did it!" So he Shrek alum suggested that he teach the host some movements.
The couple got up and walked to an open space on stage, and that was when Banderas began teaching O & # 39; Brien the first two choreography pieces, which consisted of only two sharp poses. Banderas looked as elegant and confident as ever when he addressed O & # 39; Brien, who found the movements a bit difficult.
After he and the actor made some high kicks (which Banderas noticed that the dancers do 60 a night), the host joked: "I scratched my groin."
The dance in that show is no joke! And the rehearsal schedule is just as tiring.
As O & # 39; Brien pointed out, "You have to be in an incredible way to be able to do that!" Indeed. In fact, the 59-year-old man revealed that the dance training was so intense that it resulted in him losing the equivalent of 20 pounds.
"We are obliged, by contract, to do an hour and a half of warm-up every day before the presentation," he said, "so when we arrive at the presentation, we are actually arriving already sweaty. So, everyone is really, really fit. I've been working on this since June and I lost 9 kg and a half. Excuse me a lot. "
