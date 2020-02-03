Watch all the movie previews that were aired during the 2020 Super Bowl

the 2020 Super Bowl It was full of memorable moments.

There was, of course, the game itself, which ended with a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs. There was Demi lovatobeautiful interpretation of the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira set the stage on fire with his epic half-time show that celebrated Latin culture and who can forget the funny ads?

%MINIFYHTML5e0c8b7bb2474a0a3224a4c5fd47254911% %MINIFYHTML5e0c8b7bb2474a0a3224a4c5fd47254912%

Chrissy Teigen Y John legendappeared in its own place, Lil Nas X had a cowboy dance with Sam Elliott Y Charlie's day He had a hilarious little recurring for his announcement of Tide. But out of the commercials were movie trailers full of action!

A series of trailers debuted during the game last night that sparked what fans can expect to see on the big screen this year. And the excitement for movies like A quiet place Part II, the Mulan The live action remake and the next 25th James Bond movie are real.