Washington subway system extends reduced service amid safety probe

Article content WASHINGTON — The Washington regional subway system said on Monday that sharp cutbacks in service will last through at least Sunday as the system grapples with a safety issue flagged after a derailment of a train outside the U.S. capital last week. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday it may issue an “urgent recommendation” telling transit agencies to inspect Kawasaki train cars to make sure they do not have an issue with wheel assemblies like the one identified in a derailment in Arlington, Virginia, last Tuesday.

Article content The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the nation’s second-busiest system, was ordered by safety officials on Sunday not to use nearly 60% of its rail fleet on Monday. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) said it had ordered the 7000-series trains removed from service on Monday after the NTSB “identified safety concerns related to the spacing of wheels on 7000 Series railcar axles.” “We may at some point issue an urgent recommendation,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters on Monday. “If you are a transit agency operating in the United States and you’re listening, make sure you are checking your cars as well.” The Washington subway system carried an average 625,000 passengers daily before COVID-19. WMATA said in August that subway ridership was at 26% of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays and near 50% on weekends. https://wmata.com/initiatives/ridership-portal/upload/August-2021-Ridership-Snapshot.pdf