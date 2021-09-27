Warburg, Ontario Teachers consider sale of Chisholm Energy -sources

Article content

Warburg Pincus and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) are exploring a sale of Chisholm Energy, an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the Permian basin, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The two owners are working with an investment bank to run the sale process for Chisholm Energy, according to the sources, who noted the company is expected to attract a valuation approaching $1 billion.

There is no guarantee Chisholm will be sold and one or both owners could retain their holding, cautioned the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information.