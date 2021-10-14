WAP Music Video Halloween Costumes To Look Like Cardi B & Meg Thee – Hollywood Life

These Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion-inspired costumes from the ‘WAP’ music video are certifiably chic 7 days a week! Channel your favorite rappers with these affordable costume pieces under $45!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are WAPs in this house! — AKA, “Wild, Affordable Picks” by us for your Halloween costume! If you’re looking to channel one of Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion‘s sultry looks from the “WAP” music video, then you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up a number of sexy styles for you to recreate multiple music video looks for less!

1. Bright bodysuits

In the opening scene of the Colin Tilley-directed music video, Cardi and Megan strut down a mansion hallway in pink and yellow custom bodysuits by Nicolas Jebran. Each look featured an off-the-shoulder, gown-style top, along with a cape and train. The rappers donned feathered arm gloves that matched their respective looks, and the gloves had holes at the tip of each finger to fit their dagger nails.

Our pick? — This cross wrap, off-the-shoulder bodysuit by ZABERRY. We selected this knit number because of its wrap top, which is quite similar to Cardi and Megan’s opening looks in the video. Since it already has long sleeves, there’s no need to worry about purchasing gloves. Instead, you can always add a piece of fabric to create a DIY train! While this particular bodysuit doesn’t come in Cardi’s yellow, this $10 Dasbayla bodysuit works too! $19, amazon.com

2. Animal Print Bodysuits

Cardi and Megan’s animal-print looks nearly stole the whole “WAP” video. Cardi wore a custom cheetah by Mugler with sultry cut-outs at the front and gold nipple covers. Meanwhile, Megan rocked a zebra corset by Zigman. Both rappers coordinated their animal print looks with matching long sleeve gloves.

Our pick? — This Shawhuwa sheer bodysuit is the best choice to recreate this particular look, especially with a friend, because it comes in both cheetah and zebra prints. Since we’re not in the business of recommending nipple tassels or uncomfortable corsets, the sheer and plunging details on these cost-friendly bodysuits are the perfect alternative. $18, amazon.com

3. Latex & Fishnets

The “WAP” video wasn’t possible without the addition of latex and fishnets. In the epic dance scene, which included the rappers performing barefoot in a pool or shallow water, Cardi and Meg wore tiny latex bodysuits. Venus Prototype, who also created a latex look for Beyonce’s visual album, Black is King, designed the rubber latex looks, which included laser fishnet details and silver hardware.

Our pick? — This latex halter catsuit is sexy on its own, without revealing too much. And, it includes silver buckles, similar to the steel details on Cardi and Megan’s latex looks. What makes this one of our favorite picks is the zipper closure on the back of the bodysuit for easy removal… because latex has a tendency to stick to your skin. Complete this look by adding these $6 fishnets! $20, amazon.com

4. Caged Lingerie

The infamously terrifying snake scene in the “WAP” video shows Cardi and Megan lying down in a sand pit wearing caged lingerie. The pair donned custom Bryan Hearns army green and mustard yellow lingerie sets that featured a molded snake leather bra and a cage corset.

Our pick? — This Teddy one-piece bodysuit by Amazon’s LOVE YOU SEXY store comes in black and green. While it’s not an exact replica of Cardi and Meg’s custom caged lingerie, this sexy one-piece features caged details and a similar halter top. Instead of snakeskin, this lingerie piece includes lace details. $21, amazon.com

5. Neon Sheer Unitards

Cardi and Megan gave off major Willy Wonka vibes in the video’s green and purple dance, which featured the rappers dancing in what appeared to be a boxing ring. They performed the sexy choreography in Mulger sheer bodysuits with matching hosiery and under-bust corsets. Cardi donned green, while Megan rocked purple.

Our pick? — We found the perfect bodycon unitard for you to turn heads in on Halloween. What’s great about this sleeveless, stretchy style is that it comes in a number of bright, neon colors, just like Cardi and Meg’s! Styling tip: Pair it with this $11 AlivilaY mini under-bust corset for the ultimate Mugler replica. $26, amazon.com

6. Gloves

We had to include these Seeksmile arm gloves for two important reasons: They’re extremely affordable, and they come in a variety of colors and prints that match a number of Cardi and Megan’s “WAP” video looks. $13, amazon.com

7. Pointed Black Heels

These KUCCI universal black pumps by Dream Pairs can be worn with any of our suggested picks. And, you’ll look just like Cardi, who stepped into the “WAP” mansion in a pair of similar pointed pumps. The 3-inch heel is the perfect height to comfortably dance the night away. Additionally, these heels have a TPR rubber sole and a latex padded insole for extra comfort. $43, amazon.com

8. Manic Panic Hair Color Spray

Complete your costume with these temporary and safe vegan hair dye sprays by Manic Panic. It colors hair instantly and it washes out easily, making it the perfect addition to any vibrant look. This product is for adults and kids of all hair types. We chose this specific hair coloring because it comes in just about every color that’s incorporated in each of our costume picks! Each color — asphalt jungle, rockabilly blue, ultraviolet, pretty flamingo, wildfire, cotton candy pink, electric lizard, and stardust (includes sparkles) — is priced differently, however, it’s all in our proposed budget! Color tips: You can mix and use colors to create custom shades, streaks, and tips, as a root touch-up or color refresher, or as an all-over color. All Manic Panic hair colors are safe to mix. This temporary hair dye spray features vegan ingredients and it’s not tested on animals. It’s PPD & ammonia-free, paraben-free, gluten-free resorcinol-free, phthalate-free, and PETA accredited. $15, amazon.com