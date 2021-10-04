Want to improve blockchain infrastructure? Work under layer-two solutions By Cointelegraph





There has been a lot of talk about how blockchain unlocks endless enterprise opportunities. And although all this buzz has not entirely translated to tangible results, the explosion of the decentralized finance and nonfungible token (NFT) markets has laid down markers on what is achievable and how blockchain can truly impact even the most conservative industries.

So unlike two to four years ago, developers, entrepreneurs and businesses are not just blindly joining the bandwagon. It is no longer about what blockchain can do. Now the questions being asked revolve more around how best to utilize the technology for the best results. Therefore, blockchain has slowly evolved from a buzzword to mainstream adoptable technology. If this does not indicate real growth and development, then what does?

Andrey Sergeenkov is an independent researcher, analyst and writer in the cryptocurrency space. As a firm supporter of blockchain technology and a decentralized world, he believes that the world craves such decentralization in government, society and business. He is the founder of BTC Peers, an independent media outlet.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph