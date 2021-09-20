WandaVision 2021 Emmys Snub

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6
  • Emmys badge

If you’re thinking my tone sounds unimpressed, you’d be right.

WandaVision — arguably one of the best TV shows of 2021 — didn’t win anything tonight at the Emmys.


Disney+ / Marvel / Via giphy.com

Yep, not a SINGLE AWARD. Nada, zip, nilch.

They were nominated for 23 awards, including some of the biggest honors like Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Elizabeth Olsen), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Paul Bettany), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Kathryn Hahn), Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Limited Series.

The show that gave us this iconic line deserved better.

Marvel fans, we must come together in this time of grief. Here are 15 tweets about WandaVision‘s Emmy snub that basically summarize my feelings.

9.

I still think about how incredible Kathryn Hahn was as Agnes/Agatha Harkness in WandaVision.

There is nobody more deserving than her of that award and I think it’s a travesty that she was robbed!

#Emmys #Emmys2021


@michaelp93 / Via Twitter: @michaelp93

11.

The range that Elizabeth Olsen showcased while playing Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision was absolutely remarkable.

That was a tough category and any winner is worthy but I’m just so proud of her for changing the game and delivering that outstanding performance.

#Emmys #Emmys2021


@michaelp93 / Via Twitter: @michaelp93

12.

She was robbed but it’s fine at least she’s got her supportive fans who truly appreciate the hard work she put into this role. #emmys #wandavision


@ikruig / Via Twitter: @ikruig

13.

In Wandavision, Lizzie nailed the tone and mannerisms of actresses in 6 different decades of sitcoms.

She didnt win the trophy but she won hearts! And congratulations to Kate Winslet!


@LizzieContent / Via Twitter: @LizzieContent

14.

Geez, lotta #MCU haters online tonight! 😳

#WandaVision celebrated the sitcom &amp; explored grief beautifully.

It was also a cultural phenomenon.

A valid #Emmys competitor, it deserved one win tonight.


@GraceRandolph / Via Twitter: @GraceRandolph

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR