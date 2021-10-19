Wanda Maximoff ‘WandaVision’ Halloween Costume DIY – Hollywood Life

Just in time for Halloween, we have the perfect DIY costumes to dress up as Wanda Maximoff from the hit show, ‘WandaVision’ for under $30!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a huge fan of the hit Disney+ series, WandaVision, then you’re in luck because we rounded up DIY Halloween costumes to help you dress up as Wanda Maximoff and the best part is – everything is under $30. Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, is played by Elizabeth Olsen in the show.

From Wanda’s leather corset to her bodysuit and cape – we have the best costumes that will make people think you really are the Marvel superhero who can move and stop objects and energy. Shop all of our picks below!

1. Wanda’s bodysuit

How can we ever forget Wanda’s red bodysuit with tights? We rounded up the exact pieces you need to recreate her look.

MANGOPOP Scoop Neck Bodysuit

This skintight red bodysuit is similar to Wanda’s. It’s skintight and has a low-cut neckline, plus, the best part is, you can rewear it with jeans or a skirt when Halloween is over. $17, amazon.com

HeyUU Semi Opaque Footed Tights

Style the bodysuit with a pair of bright pink tights, just like Wanda did. These tights are high-waisted, super comfortable, and they’re not sheer, so you don’t have to worry about showing too much skin. $11, amazon.com

Making Believe Unisex Satin Costume Cape

Your outfit would not be complete without a satin red cape, of course. This cape ties around the neck and is super lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about it weighing you down. $14, amazon.com

CAFELE Store Loki Helmet

To top your entire look off, rock this headpiece that looks just like the one worn by Wanda. It’s adjustable, lightweight, and comfortable, so it won’t bother you if you wear it all day and night. $18, amazon.com

2. Wanda’s corset

Kranchungel Faux Leather Corset

If you want to wear a skintight red leather corset like Wanda, look no further than this piece. The strapless top cinches in the waist and buttons up the front. $19, amazon.com

Muyise Fall Jacket

This red leather jacket is the perfect piece to wear on top of your corset and it is great for fall. Once you’re done with your costume, you can wear this all season long with jeans. $11, amazon.com

90 Degree By Reflex Faux Leather Leggings

Last but not least, complete your outfit with a pair of tight black leather leggings. Not only do we love these for the costume, but the high-waisted pants are perfect to wear all fall and winter long. $30, amazon.com