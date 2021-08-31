Wanchain Integrates with Moonbeam to Boost the DeFi Ecosystem in Kusama via Moonriver By CoinQuora

- Wanchain and Moonbeam are collaborating for Moonriver.
- Moonriver will likely come out on August 26, 2021.
- This collaboration aims to strengthen the DeFi ecosystem in Kusama.
The world’s premier decentralized blockchain interoperability solution — Wanchain, and the Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform in Polkadot — Moonbeam, announced their collaboration on Wanchain’s Moonriver.
To specify, Moonriver is Wanchain’s industry-leading decentralized, non-custodial cross-chain infrastructure. It is a community-led sister network on Kusama. It is …
