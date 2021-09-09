Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses for store workers

(Reuters) – Walmart (NYSE:) Inc is phasing out its decades-old quarterly bonuses for store workers, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3BUrgpZ on Thursday, citing a memo, as the U.S. retailer implements hourly wage increases for its employees.

The report added the company is rolling the benefit, dubbed MyShare, into associates’ base pay going forward.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

