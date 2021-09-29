Walmart to hire 150,000 U.S. store workers ahead of holiday season

Article content

Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it was planning to hire about 150,000 new U.S. store workers, most of them permanent and full-time, in preparation for the busy holiday season.

The U.S. retailer also said it would offer extra hours to many of its store workers during the period, days after rival Target Corp also said it would provide more work hours for its retail employees.

Retailers have been offering pay raises and other incentives to retain staff to ensure they have enough workers during the holiday shopping season, which starts a day after Thanksgiving and continues into early January.

Walmart had previously announced it would hire 20,000 workers in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles as people shift to online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)