Walmart seeks crypto product lead to drive digital currency strategy By Cointelegraph

Walmart seeks crypto product lead to drive digital currency strategy

North American retail giant Walmart (NYSE:) is looking for an experienced crypto expert who can develop and drive an ambitious digital currency strategy and product roadmap. In the listing for the role, Walmart indicates it is looking for someone who has a track record in leading and scaling businesses, with at least 10 years of experience in product/program management and technology-based product commercialization. The ideal candidate should have expertise in cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related technologies and in-depth knowledge of the crypto ecosystem and its core actors. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph