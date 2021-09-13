Walmart says press release on litecoin partnership is fake By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc said on Monday that a press release regarding the retailer’s partnership with cryptocurrency litecoin was fake.

A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that the release “was not real”. did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The fake statement said Walmart (NYSE:) would allow its customers to make payments with litecoin at its online stores, sending litecoin prices up as much as 27.4%. It quickly gave up most of those gains and was last trading up about 5%.

An email to a contact person given in the fake statement has remained ‘undeliverable’.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR