Walmart says press release on litecoin partnership is fake By Reuters

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc said on Monday that a press release regarding the retailer’s partnership with cryptocurrency litecoin was fake.
A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that the release “was not real”. did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
The fake statement said Walmart (NYSE:) would allow its customers to make payments with litecoin at its online stores, sending litecoin prices up as much as 27.4%. It quickly gave up most of those gains and was last trading up about 5%.
An email to a contact person given in the fake statement has remained ‘undeliverable’.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.