Walmart says press release on litecoin partnership is fake By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo



(Reuters) -Walmart Inc said on Monday that a press release regarding the retailer’s partnership with cryptocurrency litecoin was fake.

A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that the release “was not real”. did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The fake statement said Walmart (NYSE:) would allow its customers to make payments with litecoin at its online stores, sending litecoin prices up as much as 27.4%. It quickly gave up most of those gains and was last trading up about 5%.

An email to a contact person given in the fake statement has remained ‘undeliverable’.