Walmart says pact with Litecoin press release was fake

Matilda Colman
Major cryptocurrencies gave back their advances after the retail giant denied agreement to use Litecoin for purchases

Sep 13, 2021

Major cryptocurrencies gave back their advances after Walmart Inc. denied having an agreement to use Litecoin for purchases.

Litecoin — which rose as much as 33 per cent at one point — erased all its gains. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, was down 2.9 per cent as of 10:24 a.m. in New York after earlier having advance roughly 4 per cent on the news. Other digital assets also retreated, with Bitcoin Cash, Ether and EOS all declining.

A Walmart spokesperson said the statement on Litecoin was “inauthentic.” Meanwhile, a verified Litecoin Twitter account deleted a tweet that linked to a press release announcing the partnership.

