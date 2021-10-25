Walmart launches new crypto pilot program, installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs in stores By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Walmart launches new crypto pilot program, installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs in stores

As part of its effort to embrace the ongoing rave around cryptocurrencies, the American multinational retail giant Walmart (NYSE:) has rolled out a pilot program that would allow customers to add digital assets to their shopping lists. Meanwhile, the firm has installed Bitcoin-dispensing machines at some of its locations.

According to Reuters, Walmart, in collaboration with digital currency exchange platform CoinMe and coin-cashing machine company Coinstar, deployed 200 kiosks inside Walmart stores across the United States that would allow customers to buy .

To access the machines, customers are required to insert bills and will in turn receive a voucher. The buyers would have to opt for a CoinMe wallet before undergoing a background check to retrieve the voucher for Bitcoin.

According to Coinstar, a 4% fee is charged by the machine for BTC purchases, along with a 7% cash exchange fee.

The launch follows an announcement from Walmart that stated that it was seeking a cryptocurrency product lead to spearhead the company’s digital currency strategy back in August. However, Walmart got caught up in a hoax barely a month later after fake rumors made waves on prominent media networks claiming that the company was partnering with popular peer-to-peer payments network (LTC).

Bloomberg reported that Walmart’s pilot program is part of a larger scheme by Coinstar to install 8,000 BTC dispensing kiosks around the country.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR