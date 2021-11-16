Walmart, Home Depot Rise Premarket; Tesla, Pfizer Fall By Investing.com

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) stock fell 0.9% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’, citing last month’s operational problems. The influential investment bank also upgraded Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:), up 3.1%, to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, after it posted higher passenger traffic in October.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.1% after CEO Elon Musk sold more shares of the electric vehicle maker a day earlier, while JPMorgan Chase brought a $162-million lawsuit against the company alleging breach of contract over stock warrants that came due this year.

