Walmart, Home Depot Rise Premarket; Tesla, Pfizer Fall By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, November 16th. Please refresh for updates.
Walmart (NYSE:) stock rose 0.7% after the retail giant raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, expecting strong demand during the crucial holiday season.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.1% after CEO Elon Musk sold more shares of the electric vehicle maker a day earlier, while JPMorgan Chase brought a $162-million lawsuit against the company alleging breach of contract over stock warrants that came due this year.
Home Depot (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the retailer easily beat quarterly sales estimates, buoyed by a strong housing market that kept home improvement spending strong.
Pfizer (NYSE:) stock fell 0.9% after the drugmaker said it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.2% after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of the software giant at ‘outperform’, seeing significant growth ahead and another 19% stock price gain.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) stock fell 0.9% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’, citing last month’s operational problems. The influential investment bank also upgraded Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:), up 3.1%, to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, after it posted higher passenger traffic in October.
AbbVie (NYSE:) stock fell 0.2% after a report mentioned the biopharmaceutical company’s Humira rheumatoid arthritis drug as the most extreme case of drugmakers hiking prices without justification in 2020.
Quantumscape (NYSE:) stock fell 5.6% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its stance on the lithium battery maker to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’, citing potential competition.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.1% after the electric vehicle manufacturer reported more than 17,000 reservations for its Lucid Air car, up from 13,000 in the prior quarter.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7.9% on the back of news that Berkshire Hathaway has taken a new $475 million stake in the drug royalty purchaser.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.