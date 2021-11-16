Walmart, Home Depot Rise Premarket; Tesla, Pfizer Fall By Investing.com

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, November 16th. Please refresh for updates.

  • Walmart (NYSE:) stock rose 0.7% after the retail giant raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, expecting strong demand during the crucial holiday season.

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.1% after CEO Elon Musk sold more shares of the electric vehicle maker a day earlier, while JPMorgan Chase brought a $162-million lawsuit against the company alleging breach of contract over stock warrants that came due this year.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the retailer easily beat quarterly sales estimates, buoyed by a strong housing market that kept home improvement spending strong.

  • Pfizer (NYSE:) stock fell 0.9% after the drugmaker said it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.2% after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of the software giant at ‘outperform’, seeing significant growth ahead and another 19% stock price gain.

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) stock fell 0.9% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’, citing last month’s operational problems. The influential investment bank also upgraded Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:), up 3.1%, to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, after it posted higher passenger traffic in October.

  • AbbVie (NYSE:) stock fell 0.2% after a report mentioned the biopharmaceutical company’s Humira rheumatoid arthritis drug as the most extreme case of drugmakers hiking prices without justification in 2020.

  • Quantumscape (NYSE:) stock fell 5.6% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its stance on the lithium battery maker to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’, citing potential competition.

  • Lucid Group (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.1% after the electric vehicle manufacturer reported more than 17,000 reservations for its Lucid Air car, up from 13,000 in the prior quarter. 

  • Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7.9% on the back of news that Berkshire Hathaway has taken a new $475 million stake in the drug royalty purchaser.

 

