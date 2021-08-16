Walmart, Home Depot Gain A Day Ahead Of Q2 Earnings   By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Walmart (NYSE:) and Home Depot stocks (NYSE:) rose 1% each a day ahead of Tuesday’s second-quarter earnings reports.

According to an Investing.com poll of analysts, Walmart is seen posting a revenue of $136.63 billion. This is lower than the company’s total revenue of $137.7 billion in the second quarter of last year.

Second quarter of 2020 was the time when the pandemic raged through most economies of the world and people stocked up heavily on groceries and other consumables. This drove the earnings of retailers like Walmart and Amazon (NASDAQ:), makers of leisure wear and consumer electronics and companies providing cloud computing services.

Walmart’s adjusted earnings per share is seen unchanged at $1.56.

Home Depot is expected to announce a second-quarter EPS of $4.42 on revenue of $40.48 billion. Revenue at the retailer in the same quarter last year was $38.1 billion and EPS was $4.02.