Walmart Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Walmart Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Walmart (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Walmart announced earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $140.5B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $135.42B.

Walmart shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.39% from its 52 week high of $153.66 set on December 1, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P Global 100 which is up 20.88% from the start of the year.

Walmart follows other major Consumer Staples sector earnings this month

Walmart’s report follows an earnings matched by Nestle ADR on October 20, who reported EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $22.82B.

Procter&Gamble had beat expectations on October 19 with first quarter EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $20.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $19.83B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar