Walmart Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Walmart Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Walmart (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Walmart announced earnings per share of $1.78 on revenue of $141B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $136.63B.

Walmart shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.89% from its 52 week high of $153.66 set on December 1, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 19.26% from the start of the year.

Walmart follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Walmart’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.

Alibaba ADR had beat expectations on August 3 with first quarter EPS of $16.6 on revenue of $205.74B, compared to forecast for EPS of $14.32 on revenue of $209.11B.

