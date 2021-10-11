Wall Street slips as caution rises over earnings; financials down

Article content NEW YORK — U.S. stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading Monday with trading choppy as investors were cautious before third-quarter earnings season. Indexes reversed earlier gains, with the Dow and S&P 500 lower and the Nasdaq essentially flat. Supply chain problems and higher costs for energy and other things have fueled concern about earnings, set to kick off with JPMorgan Chase & Co results on Wednesday. JPMorgan shares were down 1.9%, among the biggest drags on the S&P 500, and the S&P financial index was down 0.7%.

Article content “I was surprised to see the market up this morning because earnings season is right ahead of us, and the market is a bit cautious going into this earnings season,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, New York. “Supply chain issues may have impacted earnings for a number of companies and certain industries more than others.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.61 points, or 0.38%, to 34,614.64, the S&P 500 lost 12.64 points, or 0.29%, to 4,378.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.08 points, or 0.06%, to 14,571.46. Analysts expect a 29.6% year-over-year increase in profit for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Friday, down from 96.3% growth in the second quarter.