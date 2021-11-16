Wall Street set to inch higher on retail optimism

Article content Wall Street indexes were set to open slightly higher on Tuesday as a strong holiday forecast from Walmart and a better-than-expected retail sales data boosted confidence in an economic recovery. With Americans starting their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves amid supply chain disruptions, retail sales rose more than expected in October, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter. Walmart, the country’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, raised its annual sales and profit forecasts. But shares fell 0.4% in premarket trading as supply chain woes hit its third-quarter margins.

Article content Retailer Home Depot Inc rose 1.3% after beating quarterly same-store sales estimates, helped by strong demand for tools and materials from builders and handymen working on housing projects. “Earnings today were pretty strong and that is surprising given anecdotal evidence of how much people are spending money and trying to save money at the same time,” said George Young, a portfolio manager at Villere & Co. “There’s a huge pent up demand because for so long and so many restrictions, people were not be able to buy what they want to buy.” Gains in futures, however, were tempered by comments from Federal Reserve member James Bullard on the chances of an early interest rate hike by the central bank in 2022. Wall Street indexes had ended Monday largely flat as concerns over inflation drove up Treasury yields and weighed down major technology firms.