Wall Street set for higher open on J&J, Big Tech gains

Article content U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology stocks led gains at the end of a week scarred by deepening concerns over prolonged inflation. Johnson & Johnson rose 2.8% in premarket trading after saying it planned to break up into two companies focused on its consumer health business and the large pharmaceuticals unit. Shares of mega-cap technology and communication stocks including Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp , Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, Apple Inc and Amazon.com inched up between 0.3% and 0.5%.

Article content But Tesla Inc slid 1.2% after top boss Elon Musk sold more shares of the electric-car maker, worth about $687 million, after offloading about $5 billion worth of stock following a poll he posted on Twitter. Wall Street’s main indexes tracked weekly declines of more than 1%, their first since the turn of October, as hot U.S. inflation readings sapped investor sentiment and halted an earnings-driven streak of record closing highs. “Inflation drives earnings up, but it does get to a point where it starts to hurt the consumer,” said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors. “The market right now is still looking through inflation as if it’s transitory and that’s going to continue into the end of the year because of all the supply chain problems.”