Wall Street Rises at Opening After Jobless Claims, PPI Relief; Dow up 300 Pts By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday after encouraging economic data showing labor market strength and less inflation at the factory gate than had been feared.

A mixed bag of earnings from the country’s biggest banks was enough to allow broad advances in all three major indices, with the gaining 297 points, or 0.9%, to 34,674 points. The was up 1.0% and the was up 1.1%.

Earlier, the Labor Department said that initial jobless claims fell to their lowest since the start of the pandemic, at only 293,000, the first time they have been under 300,000 since March 2020. Of equal importance for a market currently obsessed with the inflation outlook was the announcement that the producer price index rose only 0.5% on the month and 8.6% on the year. While the latter still represents the fastest rate of factory gate inflation in many years, both numbers were lower than expected and – as with consumer prices – the rate of monthly price increases is slowing markedly from earlier in the year. 

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR