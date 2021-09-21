Wall Street Rebounds at Open; China Nerves Ease as Fed Gathers; Dow up 230 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding from their worst day in months on Monday as nerves about the Chinese real estate debt crisis eased.

Better-than-expected data from the housing market also supported sentiment. Housing starts and building permits for August both came in above expectations, albeit not by enough to cause any acceleration in the Federal Reserve’s timeline for running down its asset purchases or raising interest rates. The Fed’s latest two-day policy meeting starts later Tuesday.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 232 points, or 0.7%, at 34,202 points. The was up 0.5% and the was up 0.6%.