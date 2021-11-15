Wall Street Opens up but Pressure Still on Hyped Growth Stocks ; Dow up 130 Pts By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Monday, after falling last week for the first time in six weeks.

By 9:40 AM ET (1440 GMT), the was up 130 points, or 0.4%, at 36,230 points. The was up 0.3% and the was up 0.4%.

However, pockets of weakness persisted, notably in long-duration growth stocks which were the beneficiaries of much new age hype during the first year of the pandemic. Faux milk company Oatly (NASDAQ:) followed where faux burger company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) had gone the week before, plummeting 20% after posting disappointing earnings and saying it may have to destroy some inventory due to quality issues. 

 

