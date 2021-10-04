Wall Street Opens Mostly Lower as OPEC+ Pushes Oil Price Higher; Dow Ekes Out Gain By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mostly lower on Monday as prices hit a seven-year high, reinforcing fears that higher energy prices might choke off the recovery and drive inflation higher.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its key allies indicated they won’t release any more crude to the global market than the 400,000 barrel-a-day increment already planned, disappointing many – including the White House – who had hoped that the bloc would act to keep a lid on prices as global demand recovers more quickly than expected.

However, the opening statement of the so-called OPEC+ group’s decision-making body was more cautious about the outlook for demand in 2022. News agencies reported unnamed sources close to the bloc as saying there would be no change to its output timetable.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was barely holding above the gain line, while the was down 0.4% and the was down 1.2%. The Nasdaq typically underperforms when higher commodity prices bolster arguments for higher inflation and tighter monetary policy.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6% while ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) stock rose 2.5% and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:) stock – of all U.S. majors the one most levered to the price of crude – rose 3.0%.