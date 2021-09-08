Wall Street Opens Mostly Lower as Economic Fears Weigh Again; Dow Down 65 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened most lower on Wednesday as fears of an economic slowdown and, possibly, an early withdrawal of monetary stimulus, continued to dominate.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 65 points, or 0.2%, at 35,035 points. The was down 0.2% and the , which had closed at a fresh record high on Tuesday, was down 0.4%.

Earlier, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard repeated his call for an immediate start to the ‘tapering’ of bond purchases by the Fed, whose policy-setting committee next meets on September 22nd. Bulllard told the Financial Times that there are more vacant jobs than there are unemployed workers in the U.S. economy and that the weak August employment report was well within the limits of monthly volatility that should be expected.

The morning’s trading is likely to be dominated by the JOLTS job openings report, which is due at 10 AM.