Wall Street Opens Mixed; Tech Lags as S&P Hits New High; Dow up 120 Pts By Investing.com

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Friday, with the S&P edging to a new all-time high, but with some big-name technology stocks lagging after flashing warning signs in their quarterly updates. 

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 4 points, or 0.1%, at 4,554 points, while the was up 118 points, or 0.3%. By contrast, the was down 0.2%, as poor results from Intel (NASDAQ:) and Snap (NYSE:) weighed on a technology sector whose valuation doesn’t allow for disappointments. 

Snap stock fell 21% after revealing a big hit to revenue from Apple (NASDAQ:)’s new privacy settings, which have deterred advertisers from paying big money to place ads, given that they can no longer be precisely targeted. The parent company of Snapchat had warned three months ago that such a hit was likely, but the stock had still held up, supported not least by the belief that social media companies were immune to pressures from supply chain disruptions in manufacturing and retail. 

Intel (NASDAQ:) stock meanwhile fell 10.8% after falling short of consensus forecasts in the third quarter, with further evidence of loss of market share in the key datacenter segment. Intel noted that the problems of other chip makers were affecting the ability of manufacturers to ship finish products, in turn depressing their demand for Intel’s chips.

