Wall Street Opens Mixed as PPI Keeps Inflation Narrative Alive; Dow Down 80 Pts By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday after producer prices data for October reminded the market that inflation remains a live issue – and one that policymakers appear in little hurry to address.

By 9:45 AM ET (1445 GMT), the was down 79 points, or 0.2%, at 36,354. The was effectively unchanged and the was up 0.2%. All three indices had ground out new record highs on Monday but appeared to be consolidating after a week of strong gains. 

Factory gate prices rose another 0.6% in October, while the core PPI gain accelerated to 0.4% from 0.2% in September. That left the headline annual rate of producer price inflation at 8.6%, a fraction lower than forecasts, and the core rate at 6.8%, unchanged from September and in line with expectations. That’s still nearly twice as high as at any time in the last 10 years. 

However, the risk of the Federal Reserve moving to raise interest rates quickly appears to have receded a little further since Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference last week. Reports indicate that President Joe Biden interviewed governor Lael Brainard – a woman usually seen at the dovish end of the policy-making spectrum – for the chairman’s position last week. Biden has promised a decision soon on whether or not he wil reappoint Powell for a second term.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR