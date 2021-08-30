Wall Street Opens Mixed as Eyes Turn to Jobs Report; Dow Down 15 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Monday, mindful that a strong August labor market report at the end of this week could easily precipitate the first tightening of monetary policy since the pandemic began.

In a keenly-awaited speech on Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman had left the door open to starting the wind-down of the central bank’s asset purchases already this year, saying yet again that the state of the jobs market would be decisive in tipping the Fed’s hand when the time comes. While Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and others now expect an announcement on ‘tapering’ bond purchases at the Fed’s policy meeting in November, some believe that another strong gain in nonfarm payrolls would be enough to make the Fed’s meeting on the xxx of September a ‘live’ one.

“If job figures exceed expectations, we anticipate a tapering announcement already by September’s FOMC and beginning as soon as October,” said Saxo Bank analysts in a morning note. “In that case, we will see yields rising and the yield curve steepening with the 10-year yields rising as high as 1.5% ahead of the Fed meeting. In case job numbers disappoint, tapering may be delayed, something that could push Treasury yields as low as 1.12%, they argued, adding that “any rally would be short-lived, as we expect a revival of reflation trade in autumn.”

By 9:35 AM ET, the was down 14 points, or less than 0.1%, at 35,442 points. The was up 0.1% and the was outperforming with a gain of 0.4%.