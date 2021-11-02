Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Flat By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday as investors largely marked time ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which starts later.

Expectations are that the Fed will start to phase out its bond purchases, which have run at $120 billion a month since early last year, to reflect the progress made by the economy this year – and the increasing nervousness about a rise in inflation that seems set to last longer than originally predicted.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 8 points, only minutely below the record high close it set on Monday. The and , which also closed at record highs, were both up 0.1%