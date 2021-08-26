Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Thursday, after a fresh reminder of the pressure on the Federal Reserve to end a quantitative easing policy that some feel is doing more harm than good.

Esther George, president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve, told CNBC that the Fed should start tapering its bond purchases – currently running at $120 billion a month – “sooner rather than later”, given the progress that the economy has made in recovering from the pandemic.

“It doesn’t mean that we will move all the way to neutral or tighter policy, but I think it’s a first step,” George said. ““When you look at the job gains we saw last month, the month before, you look at the level of inflation right now, I think it would suggest that the level of accommodation we’re providing right now is probably not needed.”

Such signs were evident in the latest weekly jobless claims data, which stayed to last week’s post-pandemic low at 353,000. The economy grew by slightly more than expected in the second quarter, at an annualized rate of 6.6%, but the second reading of GDP report provided no new shocks with regard to inflation.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was up 54 points, or 0.2%, at 35,460 points. The and , however, were both down by less than 0.1%, after closing at new record highs on Wednesday.

Software companies were in vogue in early trade, as their quarterly updates and the steady deterioration of the U.S.’s Covid-19 situation both encouraged demand for stocks that have already done well out of the pandemic. Salesforce.com (NYSE:) stock rose 4.7% while Snowflake (NYSE:) stock rose 4.1%.