Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Housing Data, Inflation Fears; Dow Down 40 Pts By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened lower on Wednesday, retracing Tuesday’s modest gains after another mixed batch of results from the retail sector, in which fears of rising cost pressures overshadowed overall decent operating figures for the quarter just ended.

The market was also held back by a second straight decline in monthly housing starts, defying expectations for a rebound in October. Building permits, however, rebounded more sharply than expected.

By 9:45 AM ET (1445 GMT), the was down 42 points, or 0.1% at 36,100 points. The was down 0.2% and the was down less than 0.1%.