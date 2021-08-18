Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mostly lower again Wednesday, with cyclical and reopening stocks underperforming amid fear that the delta variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus could yet derail the global economic recovery.

A sharp drop in in July, pointing to a further cooling off of the housing market under price and supply chain pressures, also hurt the mood, although building permits recovered after falling in June.

“The signal from the fall in sales is unambiguous,” said Pantheon Macroeconomics Ian Shepherdson. “Both permits and starts are likely to fall over the next few months. Housing demand has reverted to its pre-Covid level, so construction activity needs to drop further.”

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 147 points, or 0.4% at 35196 points. The was down 0.2% and the outperformed, staying roughly unchanged.