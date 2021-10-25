Wall Street Opens Lower Ahead of Big Tech Earnings; Dow Down 40 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened modestly lower in relatively low volumes on Monday, ahead of a week set to be marked by earnings from Big Tech.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 37 points, or 0.1%, at 35,640 points. The was also down 0.1% and the was flat.

Facebook (NASDAQ:) will be the first of the megacaps to report, having lost its $1 trillion moniker in recent weeks under a barrage of negative publicity about its governance and its operating outlook. Facebook stock underperformed again in early dealings, losing 0.3% after more allegations of poor governance were levelled at it over the weekend by a second whistleblower. The stock fell another 0.4% to test the five-month low that it hit earlier in October. Sentiment toward social media stocks in general was dented last week by Snap (NYSE:)’s announcement that advertisers had slowed their spending after Apple (NASDAQ:) made it harder for social media companies to target ads with its latest privacy rules.

That negative mood music is leaving social-driven stocks vulnerable to other disappointments. Pinterest (NYSE:) stock fell 14% after PayPal (NASDAQ:) said it isn’t currently considering a merger with the site. PayPal stock rose 4.9% on relief – reports that it was lining up a deal had hit the payments company’s stock on perceptions that the price was too high.